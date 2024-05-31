Sofia Vergara Reveals The 1 Cosmetic Procedure She's 'Against' After A Certain Age

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sofia Vergara is a big proponent of sunscreen, skincare and a few tweaks here and there.

The “Modern Family” actor recently spoke to Allure magazine about taking “advantage of everything that is out there” when it comes to aging.

“I’ve been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes,” Vergara said in the article, published Tuesday, before naming the one procedure she’s “against.”

Advertisement

“I don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit,” the “Griselda” star said. “At my age — 51 — I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn’t pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age.”

Vergara said she feels “like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” but there’s one thing holding her back.

Sofia Vergara attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards on April 9, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks,” she explained.

Advertisement

Vergara has always been open about being in favor of plastic and cosmetic surgery. She told Health magazine in 2011 that while she supports going under the knife, she doesn’t think it’s the right move if you’re just trying to turn back the clock.

“I don’t really think that plastic surgery can make you look young,” she said at the time. “It can make you look prettier, but if you go with the mentality of being young, I think that’s where accidents can happen.”

The Emmy nominee also told Health about a procedure that she was encouraged to do at an earlier stage in her career ― and she’s very glad she turned it down.

“One time, years ago, I remember my publicist [at the time] told me, ‘I think you should just reduce your boobs because nobody’s going to take you seriously here,’” Vergara said, adding that her “mother almost had a heart attack.”

“She was like, ‘God is going to punish you! You can’t cut your boobs!’” Vergara recalled. “I don’t regret not doing it, because now it’s become a big part of Gloria.”