Solange Hilariously Reacts To 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Not Knowing Her Album's Name

Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images Solange Knowles attends The 2019 Met Gala on May 6.

Contestants on a recent episode of “Jeopardy!” were apparently stumped by a question about Solange’s latest album, “When I Get Home.” The Grammy-winning singer herself got a kick out of the exchange.

Solange, whose full name is Solange Knowles, shared a video clip of an episode of “Jeopardy!” early Thursday morning, where host Alex Trebek proposed the following question: “In 2019 Solange released this album that was full of nostalgia for her native Houston.”

None of the contestants, who were apparently featured on the show in an episode that aired earlier this month, offered an answer to the question in time. Solange responded to the video with a laugh, tweeting “lmaoooooo.” On Instagram, she joked “damn sam kirsten and steven lmaoooo.”

The singer released her critically acclaimed album “When I Get Home,” an ode to her native Houston, in March. She earned a Grammy award in 2017 for Best R&B Performance for her song “Cranes in the Sky” off her album “A Seat at the Table,” released the year prior.

Some of Solange’s fans on Twitter also reacted to the clip:

