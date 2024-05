A solar charger that’s powerful yet quiet

Yes, this portable solar panel charger is pricier than many others you’ll find, but if you plan on spending a lot of time off the grid, it might be worth the investment. The 100-watt panel can charge not just small devices but also portable fridges, camp stoves and lanterns. It also comes with a canvas bag for easy carrying.“Bought this mainly for emergency use, but also occasional off-grid needs. The first test was to hook it up to the power station and run a RecTeq Bullseye wood pellet smoker/grill. Using the two together, I was able to get a net positive charge while running the smoker. (In other words, it was charging faster than the smoker was drawing power.) This was on a mostly sunny/partly cloudy day, with a little bit of shade on the panel. Granted, the power station and solar panel are brand new, but they seem pretty solid and well-built. So far it seems like a good investment. My only constructive criticism so far is I wish the cord from the solar panel to the power station was a couple of feet longer. I'm guessing it's about 4 to 5 feet, an 8-foot cord would be really handy, but it's not a deal breaker.” — Douglas D.