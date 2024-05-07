“Best skin care product! I actually can’t believe the change of my skin quality! I use the blue light and then the red for 10 min each after my usual skin care products. And my skin has become so soft! And I’ve got such a glow! Any blemish disappears so fast now! I’m really happy with my purchase!!” — Valentine R.

“This is one of the best products that I have purchased! I am over 40 and was noticing that my skin was not what it used to be but after using the Solawave consistently I have noticed a huge improvement in my skin. Fine lines have started to disappear and the dullness in my skin is gone. This is an easy to use product that is now apart of my nightly skin care routine!” — Kindle customer

“I turned 30 this year and we are trying to age gracefully. I started getting facials in the last year and something I loved during those was the use of red light therapy. I decided to get my own red light therapy device but didn’t want to break the bank for the ones that were hundreds of dollars. Upon further research the Solawave caught my eye, its lightweight and easily portable, has red light along with microcurrent and heated facial massage. Ive been using this for about two weeks and I’ve noticed that my skin tone is extremely even and clear. Not to mention this has quickly become the best part of my skin care routine and I look forward to the end of the day when I can wash my face and use this device. 10/10 would recommend!” — Jenny

“I’ve been using the Solawave 4 in 1 wand for about 3 weeks. I apply a moisturizer and start using it for about 2-3 min on each section of my face. It feels like I’m at the spa. It has some heat which makes it so soothing. I’ve seen my wrinkles look less deep and overall my skin looks great.” — The Blonde and Co