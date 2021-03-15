Soleil Moon Frye Reveals Her First Sexual Partner Was Charlie Sheen

Soleil Moon Frye has revealed that her first consensual sexual partner was Charlie Sheen.

The “Punky Brewster” actor reveals the secret affair in her just-released documentary, “Kid 90,” currently playing on Hulu.

Frye, 44, says she was 18 when she hooked up with Sheen, then 29, who she says was “so kind and loving.”

The film shows Frye reading from a journal entry from Dec. 18, 1994, which she describes as “the most strange and incredible day ever,” and comparing her encounter with Sheen like “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw getting together with “Mr. Big.”

“He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me,” Frye said in the film.

Frye elaborated on the relationship with Sheen to USA Today and said the controversial actor, known for his longtime role in “Two and a Half Men,” has been very good to her over the years.

“He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him,” she said. “In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet, and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and [lent] his support.”

Although Frye said her time with Sheen became the point at which she no longer considered herself a virgin, she said she was sexually assaulted when she was 17 by an unnamed man.

She wrote in her journal of the anonymous man: “He asked if I’d say that he had raped me, but I wouldn’t. I was also to blame for my forwardness.”

Nearly three decades later, Frye said she is still trying to put the pieces together of experiences that she didn’t completely understand.

“Only now do I know what [the date rape drug] GHB is. I’d just pushed that all down, and I don’t think I ever thought I would really share or confront it,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “But I wanted to find forgiveness — both for the people involved and for the little girl who felt in some way responsible for any shame or pain.”

“Kid 90” premiered last week on Hulu. In addition, Frye can be seen in the “Punky Brewster” reboot airing on Peacock.