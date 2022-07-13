Shopping

The Solo Stove Portable Campfire Is 56% Off For Prime Day

Make s'mores and hang out with friends around this travel-friendly camp stove.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LLH515A?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62cedb8fe4b02074ac914099%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Solo Stove Campfire" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cedb8fe4b02074ac914099" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LLH515A?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62cedb8fe4b02074ac914099%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Solo Stove Campfire</a>
Amazon
Solo Stove Campfire

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Even though it’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Day event, there’s still plenty of time to snag major discounts on big ticket items, including smart ovens, wireless headphones and other splurges that are worth every penny. But as we make our way through the summer months and start thinking about fall (or maybe not?), there’s one gadget you’re going to need for your next outdoor adventure that everyone will be jealous of: a portable campfire.

Right now, Solo Stove’s wood-burning portable camp stove is on sale for $65.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99). That’s a whopping 56% off. It’s a lightweight stove for which you can use twigs, leaves, pinecones and wood as fuel so you don’t even need to carry anything extra. It can also quickly boil water in just 2-4 minutes. Its compact design makes it the perfect camping accessory, though you can certainly just set it up in your backyard, and everyone will want to roast marshmallows and cook all of their meals using its open flame. Grab the accompanying pan set, too.

$65.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

