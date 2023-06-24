Shoppingproblem solving

42 Solutions For Those Little Things You Might Be Shy About (Because You’re Only Human)

We all deal with embarrassing things, but at least this way you won't have to show it all to a cashier.
Haley Zovickian

1
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
For getting rid of the film on your tongue that's probably contributing to breath odor, not to mention just plain uncomfy inside your mouth. This thing is so effective, one reviewer says they can now taste flavors they'd never picked up on before, including the taste of water.

Promising review: "I have been an avid Amazon shopper for years. Never once have I (selfishly) written a review for a product. After purchasing this simple tongue scraper, I am now ending that streak. For YEARS, my tongue had been a whiteish-covered organ. It was more white-covered than pink. It looked like it had been born permanently stained with streaks of vanilla ice cream. I secretly envied the wet, pink, glistening tongues of others. Over the years and with countless attempts of desperation, I scrubbed and scrubbed my tongue with the fronts and backs of toothbrushes, all to no avail. Until tonight. As I pulled the gentle scraper down across my tongue, I couldn't believe my eyes. I HAD FINALLY UNCOVERED WHAT MY SOUL HAS CRIED FOR FOR YEARS — A PINKISH-RED TONGUE! [Short version]: BUY THIS SCRAPER. It will take years off your tongue and add them back upon your life." —Stewart Clyde

Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
$8.49 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pair of comfy period-proof underwear designed to hold two tampons' worth of blood
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "These are ideal for overnight protection and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities. I personally always wear either these period-proof undies when I go on runs on my period, and it has been a MASSIVE godsend. Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there."

Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!

Promising review: "It took me a while to finally give in and buy these, because I wasn’t sure if they would work. I am kicking myself for letting them sit in the cart for that long, while I spent hideous amounts of money on disposable products that are freaking uncomfortable torture devices that let you down when you need them most. These undies are SO. WONDERFUL. I could cry at this point. I tried these for the first time this week. One of my worse, heavier monthly rounds. I crossed my fingers, packed lots of extra pads in case they didn’t work, and dove into my hectic day. I forgot I was wearing them. No crinkle puff-butt discomfort. No running for the bathroom. They didn’t even leak overnight, which, for me, is unheard of. I’m never going back." —Blythe

Available in women's sizes XS–XXL, in plus sizes, in four colors, and in various pack size combos.
$10+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder
It has black ginseng and biotin for folks whose roots get oily FAST. It helps soak up grease and refresh hair, without toxic ingredients like benzene.

Promising review: "Best dry shampoo ever. I have been literally obsessed with finding the perfect affordable dry shampoo. I have tried plenty of sprays, none of them really do the job. I happened upon this product. Let me tell you…changed my world. I washed Wednesday. Used it Thursday, Friday and was blown away. My hair wasn’t greasy. The powder gives your hair a texture so you can get some good lift if you want. Also, I could have gone a third day no wash if I wanted. I am 100% percent happy with this." —Kristina Boddie
$16 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A two-pack foot peel mask to remove the old, calloused skin on your feet
Promising review: "This product is nothing short of AMAZING! I have had severely dry, cracked feet since I was a teenager. Pedicures, lotions, callous remover files, and even prescription creams and ointments never worked for me. My heels were so dry they had deep cracks in them that were splitting. I used this and in five days began to see a little peeling on my feet. By day seven they were REALLY peeling! I could not believe the difference! The package says for severely dry feet you can repeat the process in one week, so I did. (My feet were still peeling from the first treatment.) It has now been four weeks since my first treatment and the difference in my feet is unbelievable! If you are on the fence about whether or not to try these...DO IT! You will be so happy with the results!

"Tip: When you put these on your feet, put a pair of old socks on over them. It will ensure that the liquid gets in every little fold of skin, in between toes, etc." —J. Jupa
$15.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pumice stone to remove limescale, hard water, iron, and rust stains in your toilet bowl
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25

"They should really call this product a magic wand." —MK
$12.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A box of salicylic acid-containing wart-removing pads
They treat common and plantar warts.

Promising review: "This stuff works! At first I thought I had a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to Google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Embarrassing! So I got it frozen off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried freezing it off three times and nothing! I then realized the wart had spread to my other thumb. Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and they removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left the strips on for two days and then reapplied with fresh ones. I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
$7.29 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A bestselling earwax removal kit
The above reviewer photos show a before/after of the inside of their ear with the wax buildup removed.

Promising review: "Folks. Buy it. This is like head lice treatment. If you are looking at it and thinking about it, YOU NEED IT. And this stuff. Is. Awesome. Literally chunks of ear wax came out of my ear holes the SIZE OF CORN KERNELS. Where was this coming from? Why is my body making so much wax? Where was it being stored because I did NOT think ear canals were that spacious, but apparently there are some storage closets in there or something because HOLY MARY MOTHER OF GOD the ear nuggets are real. My ears feel so squeaky clean! And get this, my hair makes sounds. Like I put it up in a hair tie afterwards, and I could HEAR MY HAIR MOVING ON MY HEAD. What is that?! Seriously?! If you also did not know that moving hair creates a sound, you need to buy this product ASAP." —Samantha
$5.98 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A TubShroom Hair Catcher
This product fits in any standard drain, so it won't impact water flow, and you need only pull it out to clean it.

Promising review: "Seriously — this is amazing. I have long hair and recently had a baby. Our poor tub drain was getting clogged constantly, and we were spending ridiculous amounts of time shoving a drain snake down there and pulling it out over and over. I figured if this worked to catch even half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice a week. And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" —sasamo
$12.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
Quick-acting Nizoral dandruff shampoo
I get dandruff from time to time, and when I do the flakes are stubborn and hard to get rid of. Nizoral is a godsend and the only thing I will use for getting rid of it. Because it's antifungal, it actually gets at the root of the problem so you get fast relief. I make sure I never run out — it's the only thing that'll take care of my dandruff effectively and quickly.

Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four or five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
$15.02 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
An 8-pack of XL acne cover patches for those full T-zone breakouts
Reviewers say they're also lifesavers for calming painful, itchy chemo rashes. You can use them on the face or body.

Promising review: "I've had acne for probably close to 20 years, since my preteens. So rather than stick a ton of little circles on my face that are meant for individual zits I figured I'd try these extra large patches. Wow. They work absolutely amazingly. The adhesion was fantastic and when it came time to remove the patches it didn't feel like I was ripping off my flesh. I could see all the gross and yet satisfying little white blobs on the patch from where it had absorbed my excessive sebum and bacteria while I slept. My pores looked so much smaller because all of that gross stuff that was clogging them had been removed. Seriously, this stuff is great and did way better than any pore strips I have ever used. Go buy these if you want to have baby-soft poreless skin and are tired of it looking like Neil Armstrong should be planting a flag on your face." —Christina Smith

Avarelle is a small business that aims to make the best skincare that's also honest and affordable. All their products are vegan and cruelty-free!
$8.49 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
And some affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches
I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster, whether by sucking pus out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and TL;DR: It's my desert island item. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide.

Promising review: "I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still gets breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%–75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late thirties less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" —Lauren Kerley
$13.25 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A bestselling, enzyme-activated stain and odor eliminator
To use, apply the product to the stain, and let sit for 30–60 minutes. Then blot and let air-dry. It also works for cleaning up kennels, pet carriers, and litter boxes. One reviewer even used it to clean up milk that had rotted in their carpet.

Promising reviews: "I wish I’d found this product 10 years ago. This is the absolute best cleaner I’ve used. Deep cleaning is easy since you spray and let it dry!" —Casa Koch

"Amazing! And we couldn’t be happier!! Imagine buying a brand new sofa, and within a week, your cat 'marked it' as his very own...the cushions no less. We tried so many things. Cat urine is no joke. And it only gets worse as the days go by. But this spray? The directions were easy, and the results FABULOUS!!!! If you have a cat who has these tendencies, or even accidents, buy this!! You will not be sorry!!!" —Karen Byrne

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's Labradoodle and rescued tabby. They specialize in pet tools, treats, and toys!
$19.97 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A 4-pack of indoor fruit fly trap s
Each trap lasts up to 45 days.

Promising review: "We get fruit flies every summer, but this year has been the worst by far. They land on any food you leave out, but worst of all...they hover around your face. I've tried a lot of different things, and nothing actually attracts the fruit flies. They're always attracted to everything except the bait that I put out! I bought four of these little apple-shaped fruit fly traps and filled them with the bottle of Terro bait. Within a week, each trap had at least 20 fruit flies. What's really cool is that you can unscrew the traps to dump the fruit flies out. Once the fruit fly goes in, it can't get out, and that is eliminating a great deal of them. I highly recommend trying these if you are suffering through a fruit fly infestation!" —KZ & SC
$14.63 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
And an adhesive garbage guard to get rid of the flies and maggots circling your outdoor garbage can
This product is designed for use in outdoor or garage trash bins and dumpsters. Do not use in areas where people or pets will be for an extended period of time.

Promising review: "It’s what everyone says; perfect. I live on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi — hot, humid, and plenty of moisture in the air. My garage, where my trash cans are kept, opens to a large wooded area. Lots of flies. Regardless of washing them out weekly, using bags with ties, or making sure to rinse meat packages and such, my trash cans were fly heaven and laden with maggots around trash time. Well, I stuck these where everyone said to, underneath the lid. In less than TWO days there were no flies or maggots. NONE!! Now, you might open the lid and have one flying around, but he won’t last long. Seriously, this stuff works better than described." —ztennyson
$9.19 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
An easy-to-use L'Oreal root concealing spray
That said, gray hair is gorgeous, so let those silvery strands shine! At the end of the day, it's whatever makes YOU feel best.

Promising review: "This product is terrific for hiding the pesky gray hairs that start to emerge 1–2 weeks after coloring my hair. I have dark hair, and a lot of gray around my forehead and temple areas, so any gray hairs are beyond obvious. Once they start to peek out, I use this product and I can last another couple of weeks before coloring." —Carissa K

Available in eight colors and in packs of two.
$9.97 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A 2-pack of lightweight odor eliminators if you dread taking your shoes off in front of others
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can ~rejuvenate~.

Promising review: "I was skeptical this would work but boy howdy this is amazing! I never took my shoes off at people's houses because my feet sweat and stink. These took the odor out of not only newish shoes, but ones I've been wearing for years! It's amazing and I'm buying more." —Ashley Patrick
$9.95 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A 3-pack of bra extenders to add inches of length to your too-small band
Promising review: "It does what it says: extends your bra fit for comfort and to reduce bra lines in back. It does not stretch (I found the stretchy ones didn't provide enough support). These are very soft and comfortable. I didn't realize how important that was until I ordered a different brand and they were torture — itchy and stiff and awful, even after washing. I ditched them and immediately reordered this brand so I'd always have enough on hand!" —McNally16
$6.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A 3-pack of sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer s
You can also use them for packing jewelry, hair ties, earbuds, and more.

I swear by these pill cases for keeping my meds secure while on the go. The cases are sturdy and, for pill holders, surprisingly fashionable — their discreet, minimalist design makes me feel confident carrying them around without feeling self conscious. Each compartment holds a *lot* of pills, so I feel prepared for basically anything with this in my bag. One of my best purchases this year.

Promising review: "I love, love, love, this little pill holder! It’s a great size, super discreet, and holds a lot! I have one in my purse with things like Tums, Advil, Tylenol, etc. and one on my nightstand with my daily meds. You could also use these for traveling with jewelry or other little things. I would definitely recommend these! They’re super convenient, easy to use/clean, and it’s great that they come with three in a pack!" —Olyvia Repyneck
$7.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors to shape eyebrows and remove facial hair
It also helps make sure your foundation and blush apply *extra* smoothly.

Promising review: "I'm a makeup artist and kept hearing from others about how face shaving (derma-planing) makes makeup look better and makes skin glowy, and decided why not, let's try it! And I'm so impressed! I wish I had a picture of how much white peach fuzz came off in small strokes as I was using this! I loved it as an eyebrow tool, too. It's important to properly cleanse before using as you will be opening up your pores in the process for exfoliating, some of the reviews said they broke out and I imagine it's because they didn't properly cleanse. From research, they recommend not wearing makeup the day you use this and applying moisturizer after. I dipped the blade in rubbing alcohol to sanitize after using, too. I don't know how some reviews said they cut theirselves with this tool, I was nervous to try this because of those reviews but honestly no. Hold the tool at a 45 degree angle, make small strokes downward and hold the skin taut on the area you are shaving, and you'll be fine. Give it a try!" —dl
$5.94 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A plate divider in case you or a loved one can't stand when different foods touch
It's also BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago. Also used when I hurt my arm and only had one hand to help push things onto the fork/spoon. I told a friend who had a stroke about them, and she loves them as well. What a cool idea for many people." —Superbeckee

Food Cubby is a small business whose products aim to make mealtime easier.
$14.99 for 2 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
An iconic bottle of OxiClean
Promising review: "Wowza!!! I bought this because my dog had diarrhea after beginning a new medication. He sleeps with me, and I will spare you the gross details, but waking up next to a very sick dog with poop ALL over some extremely expensive linens was terrible. A vintage linen group I belong to told me to try OxiClean. I was convinced it wouldn’t work on antique, WHITE, hand-sewn linens covered in dried liquid dog poo, but I thought I'd try anyway. I filled my bathtub halfway with lukewarm water, dumped in two full scoops, and soaked everything for the full six hours that the box recommended. Then, I washed the linens on gentle in cold water. GUYS, YOU CANNOT TELL MY DOG POOPED ALL OVER THESE, AND I SWEAR THEY ARE WHITER THAN THEY WERE WHEN I FIRST BOUGHT THEM. I am seriously shocked and absolutely thrilled. I can’t believe I’m so excited about a housecleaning product, but this stuff really buttered my biscuits. BTW: The vet switched my doggo’s meds, and now he’s MUCH better!" —Rae Regenbogen
$5.98+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A tiny toenail brace for anyone who gets ingrown toenails regularly
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts three to six weeks.

Promising review: "I never realized how curved and not-OK my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product did I realize that I had a major problem that could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.
$44.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A value pack of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips
The pack comes with 20 30-minute treatments, and two hourlong treatments. The strips are also enamel-safe!

Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily, naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. Ten years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink, like, a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??

BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again.
$45.98 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A pack of mini disposable pre-pasted travel toothbrushes
They're also great for freshening up after meals and for folks with braces.

Promising reviews: "These are amazing for when you’re on the go and can’t stop to brush your teeth. They get your mouth really clean and make your breath smell really fresh. They’re also good if you’re ill and don’t feel well enough to get out of bed to brush your teeth. You can keep them by the bedside." —Byrds

"I have an autoimmune disorder whose primary symptom for me is extreme dryness in the mouth — in simple terms, I don’t produce much spit! What this means is that almost anything I eat ends up sticking to my teeth. When I am at home it’s not too much of a problem since I can just go back and brush my teeth. However, that option isn’t available to me when I am out. These are a game-changer for me and I have a supply in the glove compartment of both cars as well as in my handbags. Even if you aren’t starting with an autoimmune disorder, you will find that these brushes will make your mouth feel fresher even if you don’t have access to your regular toothbrush and the privacy of your own bathroom." —Leigh Hill
$17.92 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A Denman hairbrush cleaner
Promising review: "I never realized that a brush full of hair can hurt your healthy hair. Prior to this tool, I would take a rat tail comb and just clean out the hair, thinking the brush was clean. I was so wrong! the pick side of the cleaner loosens the hair that is matted down in the brush. The bristle side cleans it out so well that it looks like it's a brand new brush. After cleaning, when I use the hairbrush to dry my hair, it glides through my hair, without pulling and tugging. I can tell that when my brush is clean, I have fewer split ends and also breakage at the tip of my head. I cannot recommend this highly enough!" —Kirsten Anne
$11.95 at Amazon
26
Dress Strong / Etsy
A pack of DressWeights so you can walk down the street without your skirt flying up
Promising review: "I had no idea this product existed until I saw an ad for it. Where have these been my whole life?! Gone are the days of trying to hold my dress down with my purse or making my husband help to hold it down so I don’t flash anyone! I was so excited, I bought two sets!" —Danielle Congdon

Dress Strong is a woman-owned small business based in New York. The weights are reusable, and with proper care, the adhesive on the back lasts for about six uses.
$15 at Etsy
27
www.amazon.com
A popular "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
Promising review: "I hate cleaning my microwave — let's face it, it's not for everybody. I'll admit it, I'm not patient enough. Then I got my Angry Mama. She did the work for me. Easy to use: Just add vinegar and water and set it for seven minutes. I was able to wipe out a couple of months' worth of splatter in just a few swipes and it smells so clean. Great price for this little gem. Highly recommend!" —MokaQueen
$6.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash to treat body acne
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
$15.79 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A lightweight yet sturdy eyelash comb to clean up your mascara
Plus, I think we can all agree this is *major* improvement over using tweezers, bobby pins, or (god forbid) pins to separate your lashes.

The metal on the comb is anti-rust and easy to clean, and comes with a protective cover for maximum hygiene.

Promising review: "As a pro makeup artist, this is an excellent tool to have in my kit. Excellent for removing mascara clumps." —Lady Marina
$4.49 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A set. ofDawn dishwashing sprays
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical at how quickly this would work on pans and it is really amazing! It makes clean up quick and easy." —Jilly P

"I use this all the time now. Just squirt into pans or dishes that need extra attention and leave it for a while. Come back and you can literally just wash the pan and put it away. If it is a really baked-on, leave it overnight. I have found it always comes off. Also been using for a stain removal and so far it has worked every time!" —Keg
$16.88 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A clear, odorless stain repellent spray
Promising review: "This product is phenomenal. I'm the type of person who wants to disprove claims that seem too good to be true, so I sprayed it on an older white shirt then literally dumped a cup of coffee on it.It completely repelled the coffee. No stains, no lingering smell. Since I'm both clumsy with liquids in hand and have pets who seem to prefer using my furniture as a bathroom, I've literally coated every piece of fabric in my house with this. It's definitely going to be a regular purchase for me." —Kelly
$19.97 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
O'Keeffe's nourishing hand cream for hands that are so dry they're cracking
Promising review: "The best on the market. I have issues year round because of yard work or the cold winters. This is the best product you can buy, and believe me, I’ve tried dozens. I use it daily and now have soft and crack-free hands. I also use a little before bedtime so it softens while I sleep. Take a chance, you’ll never buy anything else." —Ellen
$7.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A bestselling, reusable oil-absorbing facial roller if you sweat a lot or have oily skin
The facial roller is also small enough to fit comfortably in your makeup bag.

Promising review: "I am in love with this! I’ve told so many people about it! I live in Louisiana, which is hot and very humid. Therefore, I would get shiny often so I’d touch up with powder and by the end of the day my makeup looked cakey. So this roller is miraculous! It just glides on your face and instantly shine is gone, and better yet, it doesn’t take your makeup off!" —Angie Manganello
$9.99 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
120 extra-strength retainer cleaner tablets
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
$17.19 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
An all-natural, litter attractant powder
It's best to use this with unscented clumping litter, like Dr. Elsey's, since any litter that has deodorizing properties can mask the smell of this attractant, making it ineffective.

Promising review: "This product works! We took in a kitten several months back and she would use the litter box sometimes, but also was at least once a day peeing on my bed and pooping on the floor beside my bed. I found this, bought it, and on the first night of sprinkling it in her litter box, she used it from there on out. Even with litter changes, I’d still use some just in case. She’s not peed or pooped anywhere else since and I don’t really use it anymore other than here and there, so it’s not just going to waste." —Jessica Benjamin
$10.90 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A tiny retractable travel lint roller
It's also refillable.

Promising review: "Great to give, great to have! Giving this to my wife for a stocking stuffer since she really liked the one I had for travel. It's a beautiful travel-hack item to ensure your black clothes stay lint-free (or animal hair-free). Rolls back up into its own casing and back in the bag. Done! SIMPLE!" —Andrew Marquez
$18.01+ at Amazon
37
Comrad Socks
A pair of super soft compression socks if your feet and legs often swell during travel
These socks are literally a joy to wear on my feet, like if wearing socks could feel like running your legs through freshly washed, cool sheets. They're so soft, and their compression is tight and cozy without feeling raw and uncomfortable. They're also the cutest compression socks I've ever seen, so you can wear them out and about with confidence. I dread wearing any of my other socks now, which I'd be sadder about if I weren't so obsessed with my Comrads, lol. They're a little pricy, in my opinion, but they're worth the money.

Promising review: "I bought a couple of pairs of these socks for a big trip where I’d be spending hours on a plane. Without a doubt, these are the most comfortable compression socks I’ve ever worn. These pull up nicely without me feeling like I needed to squeeze my calves into them. I have athletic calves and some compression socks were too tight and just not enjoyable to wear. These are perfect! I’m ordering more to have on hand to just wear around the house." —Angie-B

Comrad is a small biz that makes cute, high-quality compression socks.

Available in sizes S–XL, including wide calf sizes, and 14 color/pattern combos.
$28 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A post-blemish rescue balm for those times when you pop that pimple
Promising review: "Whoever made this needs a raise. I wish I could slather my whole face with it. I've had acne for like 10 years (no joke) and recently had a terrible hormonal breakout and this really helped. I know when products work and when it does and this works. PLEASE for the love of gawd try it." —Sarah L.

Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
$29.99 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A pair of anti-nausea wristbands
To use, put them on both wrists. They help with nausea related to motion sickness, morning sickness, migraines, cramps, and more.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about these but I was quickly all about them when I put them on. I get really motion sick when flying but this weekend I did not get motion sick at all during a four-hour flight! I was even able to read my book for a while on the plane without sickness! I have never been able to do that before. I love these and they are now a must-have whenever I travel again. 10/10." —Rosse
$8.53 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A professional-strength mold and mildew remover spray i
It's designed specifically for outdoor fabrics, plus works on concrete, tile, wood, plastic, and more. To use, spray the remover, wait until you see the mildew stain disappear, then rinse.

Promising review: "I don't often write reviews of products. But this was so impressive, I thought I should let others know. We have a set of vinyl outdoor chairs that were constantly covered with mildew. When we were feeling ambitious, we'd take the time to power wash the chairs, which worked pretty well but was a lot of work. The problem was that a couple of days later, the mildew was back almost as bad as before. With this mildew stain remover, we sprayed the chairs, let them sit a few minutes, and hosed off with a regular garden hose. Easy. And they were cleaner than they ever got using the power washer. When we put the chairs away two months later, they were still clean." —Christine A. Simonson
$18+ at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
20 packs of resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes
Promising review: "As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value." —SJ1326
$19.70 at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
A 3-pack of Tide stain-removing pens small enough to keep in your bag
Promising review: "Liquid unicorn magic for the clumsy. These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like in a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." —NAD
$7.74 at Amazon
