42 Solutions For Those Little Things You Might Be Shy About (Because You’re Only Human)

1
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
2
A pair of comfy period-proof underwear designed to hold two tampons' worth of blood
3
A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder
4
A two-pack foot peel mask to remove the old, calloused skin on your feet
5
A pumice stone to remove limescale, hard water, iron, and rust stains in your toilet bowl
6
A box of salicylic acid-containing wart-removing pads
7
A bestselling earwax removal kit
8
A TubShroom Hair Catcher
9
Quick-acting Nizoral dandruff shampoo
10
An 8-pack of XL acne cover patches for those full T-zone breakouts
11
And some affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches
12
A bestselling, enzyme-activated stain and odor eliminator
13
A 4-pack of indoor fruit fly trap s
14
And an adhesive garbage guard to get rid of the flies and maggots circling your outdoor garbage can
15
An easy-to-use L'Oreal root concealing spray
16
A 2-pack of lightweight odor eliminators if you dread taking your shoes off in front of others
17
A 3-pack of bra extenders to add inches of length to your too-small band
18
A 3-pack of sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer s
19
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors to shape eyebrows and remove facial hair
20
A plate divider in case you or a loved one can't stand when different foods touch
21
An iconic bottle of OxiClean
22
A tiny toenail brace for anyone who gets ingrown toenails regularly
23
A value pack of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips
24
A pack of mini disposable pre-pasted travel toothbrushes
25
A Denman hairbrush cleaner
26
A pack of DressWeights so you can walk down the street without your skirt flying up
27
A popular "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
28
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash to treat body acne
29
A lightweight yet sturdy eyelash comb to clean up your mascara
30
A set. ofDawn dishwashing sprays
31
A clear, odorless stain repellent spray
32
O'Keeffe's nourishing hand cream for hands that are so dry they're cracking
33
A bestselling, reusable oil-absorbing facial roller if you sweat a lot or have oily skin
34
120 extra-strength retainer cleaner tablets
35
An all-natural, litter attractant powder
36
A tiny retractable travel lint roller
37
A pair of super soft compression socks if your feet and legs often swell during travel
38
A post-blemish rescue balm for those times when you pop that pimple
39
A pair of anti-nausea wristbands
40
A professional-strength mold and mildew remover spray i
41
20 packs of resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes
42
A 3-pack of Tide stain-removing pens small enough to keep in your bag
