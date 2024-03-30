31 Solutions To The Gross (But Totally Normal) Problems Everyone Deals With

Popular items from this list include:
- A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth
- And an alcohol-free oral rinse so you can eat garlic and onions to your heart’s content and no one will know
- A powerful callus remover that‘s like a spa pedicure in a bottle
A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these??
Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."Promising review: "
I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" — Amy
Plus, a stainless-steel tongue scraper
Dr. Tung's
is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.Promising review:
"I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try.
You will not regret it." — Me
And an alcohol-free oral rinse
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.
. Promising review:
"TikTokers have done it again.
This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat.
This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
A powerful callus remover
Promising review:
"I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this
! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt
! I put Aquaphor
and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." – Amazon customer
A set of Sticky Stake insect traps
Promising review:
"I have many many (too many) house plants, and I love them. Last year I had a massive fungus gnat infestation in my home, caused by fresh potting soil that I had purchased and didn’t realize until it was too late that it was infested... I had repotted a few plants, and well, you know the rest. I had no way to control them. It was getting so out of control, and I was so grossed out by these pests all over the place — I even contemplated tossing all my plants. I was heartbroken. I started googling and found the yellow sticky traps to have positive results for many other plant lovers out there, so I gave it a shot — as a last result. These traps saved my life (well, more my plants than me ;)) — so thankful to have found them.
Thank you Gideal!" — Kasia
A keloid remover
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone!I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing
so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" — Jordan Caprigno
An ear-washing bottle
Promising review:
"My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." — Tootie
A nose wax kit
Note: The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But, of course, it's your body and if you want to wax your nose hairs, you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.
This kit includes: 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.Promising reviews:
"This is the easiest to use, and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid.
😉" — Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." — Julie J.
Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream
Promising review:
"Achieved holy grail status.
My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since
. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits.Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" — R. Weber
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it
. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on tiktok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.
) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
An exfoliating scrub mitt
Promising review:
"My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me???
Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens
. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle customer. g'ma
A nonaerosol I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo
Promising review:
"I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in.
I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." — Teresa
A skin spatula
Promising review:
"I never write reviews, but I could not pass this one up. After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin.
I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I am finally happy with the way my skin looks
and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos
were taken in natural light. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" — Marlena H.
A box of wart-removing pads
Promising review:
"I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple of days). Long story short, I got these medicated bandages and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these every day for a week and the next week, my wart is gone. So far it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth." — J
A hairbrush cleaning tool
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.Promising review:
"When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything.
It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc
Some seamless bra liners
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now
. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes
Each box lasts two months!Promising review:
"For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS.
It is amazing!" — Frosty McGee
An odor and stain remover spray
Promising review:
"My cat went through a phase of peeing in the corner on my carpet. I used this product to eliminate the odor. The orange smell is a bit strong, but it definitely masks the smell. It also worked as a repellent by keeping my cat away from that area. Problem solved!
" — PsykotikEpizodez
Easy-to-use retainer cleaner tablets
Promising review:
"I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner.
I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have.
" — Lisa R.
A bottle of dandruff shampoo
Promising review:
"MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely.
One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — chris
Bio-Oil, a multi-use oil
Promising reviews:
"Holy grail product.
This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference!
It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." — sarah_baerah
A flexible drain snake
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes. Promising review:
"Wow. Best thing ever. Seriously. I have had tweezers and sticks and plumbers and chemicals trying to get my master sink to drain. Plumber even said I need an entirely new faucet
to get the drain plug part because they don't sell those separately. Well, I have two sinks, a tub, and shower that all match so that was not a valid solution. Doubt I can find the same model. So I bought this thing, stuffed it down, and pulled up hair and black muck.
Did it about eight times quickly, ran the water, went right down the drain. Seriously. This is the best tool ever and the best $20 I have ever spent. Everyone with a sink needs this tool. Seriously." — juliejules
Plus, A "Shower Cat"
Shower Cat
is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review
: "I first saw this product on TikTok and knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty
.Promising review:
"I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all.
Thank you for coming to my TedTalk." — P.W.
And a before-you-go toilet spray
Promising review:
"I love the variety of scents that linger long enough to work for the purpose intended. I love giving them as gifts!!!" — AML
A nifty gadget called the Bug Bite Thing
. Promising review:
"I never write reviews but I’m amazed by this product. I saw it on TikTok
and I usually get bit by mosquitoes a lot during the summer so I thought I would try it. After a few suctions it was like the mosquito bite was never there.
" — Ryan
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm
is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.Promising review:
"I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails.
I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" — Pris
A cradle cap comb
New parents, don't panic. Cradle cap — aka seborrheic dermatitis
— is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants.Promising review:
"The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him.
I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in different directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtah
A natural shoe deodorizer spray
Promising review:
"This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore!
My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." — Traeannah Brown
A ChomChom hair roller
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!!
We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily
when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!
" — Shelby Cipolla