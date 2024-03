31 Solutions To The Gross (But Totally Normal) Problems Everyone Deals With

A hairbrush cleaning tool

The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean."When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up.It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc