An extra — and unwanted — ingredient may have found its way into some boxes of Cheese Nips crackers.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of snack maker Nabisco, has issued a voluntarily recall for “a limited quantity” of Cheese Nips that may contain yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper. The company told the Food and Drug Administration that the plastic bits were “incorporated into the production process” for “a small amount of product.”

“The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment,” Mondelēz said in its recall statement, which the FDA published on Wednesday. There have been no reported injuries or illnesses related to the problem, the company said.

The only Cheese Nips that may be contaminated are 11-ounce boxes that have a “best by” date of May 18, 19 or 20, 2020. Consumers who have this product should discard it, the company advised.

None of Mondelēz’s other products are affected, the company said.