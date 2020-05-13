Someone Came For Chrissy Teigen About A Stolen Recipe And She Clapped Back

Chrissy Teigen is many things ― a cookbook author, ordained Quibi judge and, despite recent drama, still very pro-shallot ― but don’t call her a thief.
The former model is nothing if not forthcoming with her opinions, so when someone on social media accused her of ripping off a popular recipe for her “Cravings” cookbook, she flexed those famous clapback muscles and got to work.
“You can’t cook or not copy someone’s idea from their cookbook! It’s copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own shit! Ya fucking bum!” a follower tweeted at her on Tuesday.
The user added that someone named “Chef Mike” was pursuing legal action against Teigen, whom they rudely told to “stick with your Phillipino shit.”
Teigen replied, “No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit.”
The troll wasn’t done just yet, alleging that the chef in question has actually cooked for Teigen and her family before.
The person wrote, “Chrissy, just use YOUR talents and not others. That’s all I’m saying! I guess you pissed off a lot of people who have worked their whole lives in the field, and you step in and use their ideas as your own. At least credit the person or persons the idea came from friends?”
They continued, “Oh and he called me because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage. Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work.”
The “Chrissy’s Court” host flat out denied every accusation, and even asked to get in contact with the aforementioned chef.
“Please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven’t heard of you?” she tweeted back.
While Teigen seemed to take the claims seriously, many of her fans chimed dismissing the person as a troll and encouraging her to pay them no mind.
But the TV host’s reaction is understandable, as she’s been on the defense as of late against out-of-nowhere attacks.
Teigen just recently made peace with New York Times food writer Alison Roman, who had essentially accused her of being a sellout along with saying her omnipresence in the culinary sphere “horrifies me.”
While Teigen called the ordeal a “huge bummer,” she accepted a follow-up apology from Roman ― famed for her shallot pasta ― in stride.
“Thank you for this,” Teigen tweeted to Roman on Monday. “To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for you to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from you! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!”