Someone Threw Something At Kelsea Ballerini, And It Hit Her In The Eye While Performing

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The singer was recently hit in the eye by an object thrown from the crowd while she was performing. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

While performing Wednesday night in Idaho, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a flying object that apparently came from the crowd.

It’s unclear who threw the object, but Ballerini stopped singing during her performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” and turned to her band before walking off stage.

She later returned to the stage and told her fans not to throw things.

“Don’t throw things,” she said. “I always want shows of mine, every show for every artist, but I’m in control of this one, and I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?”

Ballerini’s reps did not immediately respond to a comment request, nor did the Boise police. Idaho’s Botanical Garden, where Ballerini performed, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ballerini is just the latest singer to be assaulted while performing on stage. A few weeks ago, an audience member threw a cellphone at Bebe Rexha while performing in New York City, leaving her with a bruised eye. The suspect was arrested. And a few nights ago, a fan threw their mother’s ashes on stage while Pink performed in London. “This is your mom?” Pink asked the fan. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

