Shooting At Wisconsin Tavern Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Injured: Officials

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff’s department official said.

The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County, around 12:45 a.m., Sgt. David Wright said.

A suspected shooter was not immediately captured. It’s possible there were multiple shooters, Wright said during a news conference Sunday. In a press release, police described one suspect as a Black male “over six feet tall wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.”

Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities didn’t believe the general public was in danger.

“We don’t believe this was a random attack,” Wright told reporters Sunday, adding that “the people who passed away probably knew each other.”

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, according to the press release.

SHOOTER AT LARGE—3 killed, 2 injured in mass shooting at Somers House Tavern (down the road from Carthage College), Kenosha County Sheriff says. Authorities believe this was targeted and **do not think** there’s a broader threat to community. Details ahead LIVE @ABC7Chicago. pic.twitter.com/szqZ6o5vid — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) April 18, 2021

Witnesses told police that a man had been kicked out of the bar earlier because “he wasn’t cooperating with the management there,” Wright said. The man returned “a short time later” and opened fire both inside and outside the tavern, according to Wright.

Investigators believe multiple handguns were used in the shooting, Wright said. No firearms have been recovered at the scene at this time, he added.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video recorded at the tavern, which was “very busy” at the time of the shooting, Wright said. It’s possible several other people suffered minor injuries during the attack.

The shooting prompted nearby Carthage College to go into lockdown.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

HuffPost’s Hayley Miller contributed reporting.