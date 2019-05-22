40 Songs That Beautifully Capture Parenthood

Countless musicians have paid tribute to their parents with sweet, sentimental songs. Many have also used music to honor their own children and share their experiences as moms and dads themselves.
As it’s the season of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations, we decided to put together a list of heartwarming songs by famous musicians who are moms and dads.
Without further ado, here are 40 songs that put music and lyrics to the often indescribable journey of parenthood.
1
“Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder
2
"The Mother" by Brandi Carlile
3
“Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” by John Lennon
4
"I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack
5
"Blue" by Beyoncé (featuring Blue Ivy)
6
"You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins
7
"Lullaby" by The Dixie Chicks
8
"Daughter" by Loudon Wainwright
9
"Speechless" by Alicia Keys (featuring Eve)
10
“Cecilia And The Satellite” by Andrew McMahon
11
"Sweetest Devotion" by Adele
12
"Glory" by Jay-Z (featuring Blue Ivy)
13
"The One Thing" by Shakira
14
“Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)” by Billy Joel
15
"To Zion" by Lauryn Hill
16
“Gracie” by Ben Folds
17
"The Sweetest Gift" by Sade
18
"Father and Daughter" by Paul Simon
19
"You Are My Baby" by Kimya Dawson
20
“It Won’t Be Like This For Long” by Darius Rucker
21
"Mouth's Cradle" by Bjork
22
"Kooks" by David Bowie
23
"Song For The Baby" by Kelis
24
"Only One" by Kanye West (featuring Paul McCartney)
25
"Lullaby for Wyatt" by Sheryl Crow
26
"Lovin' You" by Minnie Riperton
27
"Here For You" by Neil Young
28
"Lions and Tigers" by Sleater Kinney
29
"Sail to the Moon" by Radiohead
30
"Gabriel and Me" by Joan Baez
31
"Little Star" by Madonna
32
"Too Hard" by Kurt Vile
33
"In My Daughter's Eyes" by Martina McBride
34
"Dear Theodosia" by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.
35
"What I Never Knew I Always Wanted" by Carrie Underwood
36
"I Can't Wait to Meet You" by David Ryan Harris
37
"This Angel" by Jennifer Nettles
38
"I Love You So Much" by DJ Khaled (featuring Chance the Rapper)
39
"You Belong" by Rachel Platten
40
"My Baby" by Britney Spears