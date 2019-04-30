People Are Totally Creeped Out By Sonic The Hedgehog’s New Human Teeth

People on Twitter are gnashing their teeth over the trailer for the new live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie.
Mainly because the inside of Sonic’s mouth is terrifyingly human.
Though people seemed excited that the movie also stars a mustached Jim Carrey doing his best Jim Carrey as Sonic’s adversary, Dr. Ivo Robotnik …
… the CGI hedgehog’s pearly off-whites aren’t the only aspect of the trailer people have issues with.
Some were confused by the trailer’s use of Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” as well.
Yet regardless of how we humans feel about the trailer, we decided to get a hedgehog’s opinion about how the spiny mammal’s stories are being represented onscreen.
The hedgehog’s response?
Valid.