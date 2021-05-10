“Jupiter’s Legacy” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Netflix Original series follows a group of first-generation superheroes as they pass the world-saving torch down to their children, who face challenges living up to their parents’ legacies. Filmed in the second half of 2019 with reshoots in early 2021, “Jupiter’s Legacy” stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie Bibb.

In second place is the four-part Netflix docuseries “The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.” The true crime program examines the Son of Sam serial killer through the lens of investigative journalist Maury Terry.

The third-most popular show right now, according to the platform’s public data, is “Selena: The Series” (“Selena: la serie” in Spanish) ― a Netflix biographical drama about the late Tejano singer’s rise to stardom and relationship with her family. The first part of the two-part series debuted in December 2020; the second premiered on May 4.

Among the non-Netflix offerings in the rankings right now are “StartUp,” a show about tech entrepreneurs starring Adam Brody, and the family-friendly Nickelodeon series “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.