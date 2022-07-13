Shopping

These Noise-Cancelling Sony Headphones Are 55% Off For Prime Day

They're wireless and provide up to 35 hours of battery life.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-Noise-Cancelling-Headphones-WHCH710N/dp/B085RQYX5Z?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62cebae0e4b0e6251b376f9c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sony noise cancelling wireless headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cebae0e4b0e6251b376f9c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-Noise-Cancelling-Headphones-WHCH710N/dp/B085RQYX5Z?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62cebae0e4b0e6251b376f9c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sony noise cancelling wireless headphones</a>
Amazon
Sony noise cancelling wireless headphones

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Today’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Day event, so it’s also your last day to get a ton of amazing deals on kitchen appliances, luggage, clothing and office essentials. But before the day is over, we wanted to let you know about this must-have deal on a highly rated pair of headphones.

Sony’s noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth headphones are 55% off right now for Prime Day, bringing them to just $68 (regularly $149.99).

They go over your ears and drown out the noise around you, thanks to smart noise cancellation technology. You can get up to 35 hours of battery time, making them perfect for taking to the gym, working, conducting phone calls and jamming out to your favorite tunes. And the cool quick charge feature lets you charge for just 10 minutes to get up to 60 minutes of battery life. Get them in blue or black.

$68 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

