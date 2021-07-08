Brows are important for any look — and Sophia Aziza, the brow expert behind the U.K.’s brow-perfecting business Sophia Brows, surely has them nailed. But she also has several tips for beautifying the rest of your face, too.
Aziza, the West London-based brow wiz and adored aesthetician, has been doing brows for over eight years and is a fan of the natural look. With patience, she guides customers’ brows to their best shape to enhance natural beauty. (Her celebrity clients include many influential people in the fashion industry.)
Below, Aziza shares all the beauty products that keep her skin, hair and makeup on point.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.