How To Get A Flawless Complexion And Brows, According To The Expert Behind 'Sophia Brows'

Sophia Aziza, a London-based brow artist, reveals her must-have beauty products.

Brows are important for any look — and Sophia Aziza, the brow expert behind the U.K.’s brow-perfecting business Sophia Brows, surely has them nailed. But she also has several tips for beautifying the rest of your face, too.

Aziza, the West London-based brow wiz and adored aesthetician, has been doing brows for over eight years and is a fan of the natural look. With patience, she guides customers’ brows to their best shape to enhance natural beauty. (Her celebrity clients include many influential people in the fashion industry.)

Below, Aziza shares all the beauty products that keep her skin, hair and makeup on point.

1
Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72hr Lipid Replenishing Hydrator
Clinique
“I searched high and low when it comes to moisturizers. I have the driest skin on the planet when I’m not behaving, and this saves me every time. A rich gel cream packed with ingredients for thirsty skin. I hope Clinique never discontinues this.”

Get Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72hr Lipid Replenishing Hydrator for $25.
2
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque
SkinCeuticals
“I love an intense and versatile mask, and this is it! It’s formulated to soothe and replenish skin discomfort and sensitivity, which I suffer a lot from with the water in London. My favorite time to use this is post-workout so I don’t have any redness before starting on clients, as I don’t wear makeup during the daytime.”

Get SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque for $59.
3
SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic serum
SkinCeuticals
“Another from my favorite skin care brand. I’ve been using this product since I could afford it. I definitely couldn’t afford to live without it. It’s a powerful antioxidant that delivers 8x environmental protection and improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness.”

Get SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic serum for $166.
4
Tom Ford Brow Sculptor with Refill
TED MORRISON
“It’s the best brow pencil out there. During the last lockdown, I purchased over 18 different brow pencils to finally find my one true love and this is it. With five easy-to-match shades, they’ve kept it simple. A full refill means you get double for the price and a much-needed sharpener and spoolie. This product has no end!”

Get Tom Ford Brow Sculptor with Refill for $54.
5
Diorshow Maximizer 3D
Dior
“I get the most excited when I speak about this one. I haven’t recommended a product more in my life. They don’t lie when they say applied before your mascara you’ll get 90% more volume. Everyone thinks I’m wearing eyelash extensions when I’m just wearing mascara. The best part is your lashes are being deeply conditioned at the same time.”

Get Diorshow Maximizer 3D for $29.50.
6
Hourglass Caution Mascara
Hourglass
“If you love volume, this is a powerhouse mascara. An important thing for me is finding a mascara that doesn’t smudge onto the lower lash line. I also like my eye products to be vegan and cruelty-free.”

Get Hourglass Caution Mascara for $29.
7
The Boost LED mask by the Light Salon
Boost
“This mask delivers clinically proven red 633nm and near-infrared 830nm wavelengths to plump, hydrate and calm the skin, and encourages me to relax after a long day of browsing. This is my healing light and an investment for life!”

Get The Boost LED mask by the Light Salon for $434.66.
8
Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Original
Kerastase
“I have a travel size of these in my coat pocket right now! Who doesn’t love a hair oil? This is a multiuse hair oil. Perfect for protecting my hair from frizz and giving it shine on the go. Having naturally curly hair means you need to guard your blowouts more than ever in London!”

Get Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Original for $51.
9
Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Lip Perfector
YSL
“I love products that do more than one job. My secret to smooth lips is my YSL lip perfector. I mostly use this to sleep in, as an overnight lips mask after I’ve exfoliated my lips. It’s also great to smooth lips before color application or on its own as a bougie balm.”

Get Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Lip Perfector for $30.
10
Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer
Armani
“I only started using primer a year ago and this was a game-changer. I never wore foundation much, as it used to cling to my dry patches, but this smoothed everything out for a flawless application.”

Get Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer for $44.
11
Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Armani
“Find me a foundation that makes me look like I’m wearing no makeup but still makes me look like a doll and I’ll pay you!”

Get Armani Luminous Silk Foundation for $64.
12
Chanel D-Pollution Essentiel Mist
J.GIRAL
“A handbag essential and final step to my skin care routine is a little spritz of this mist. It protects against indoor and outdoor pollutants. A much-needed barrier against the nasty stuff we can’t see.”

Get Chanel D-Pollution Essentiel Mist for $90.
13
Chantecaille Pure Rosewater
Chantecaille
“The best summer skin toner (when kept in the fridge). As well as spoiling my clients after threading, I use this on my face throughout the day. I love all rose waters, but this is a real luxury and the bottle is just divine.”

Get Chantecaille Pure Rosewater for $75.
14
Zo Skin Health Hydrating Cleanser
Zo
“The ultimate cleanser for normal-to-dry skin. That’s me. This hydrates my skin, minimizing dryness and sensitivity.”

Get Zo Skin Health Hydrating Cleanser for $45.
