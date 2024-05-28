Sophia Bush Responds To Engagement Rumors After Internet Goes 'Wild'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sophia Bush responded to speculation she’s engaged after posting a few cozy photos on Instagram over the weekend.

Bush and her beau, soccer player Ashlyn Harris, posed together for a series of pictures during a recent trip to Paris.

Bush’s left hand appears strategically hidden in some of the photos the “One Tree Hill” actor shared, with her hand underneath Harris’ jacket. In an especially interesting photo, the podcaster also placed a few emojis over her left ring finger.

But after causing a stir on social media, Bush told fans there’s no new update and shared a ring-less photo of her ring finger to back up her clarification.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 27. DREW ANGERER via Getty Images

“I hear the internet is being wild? Y’all. I have no ‘news’ for you,” Bush wrote on her Instagram story, alongside a photo of her left hand, which only showed a thin gold band on her pinky finger. “But wouldn’t you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could??”

In another photo with Harris, Bush speculated about why the internet was buzzing about her recent pics.

“I just wanna squeeeeeeeeeze her,” Bush said alongside a photo of her arms around Harris. “I get that it’s new for y’all to see me so happy and so embodied. It’s new for me too. How lucky am I.”

In one final photo, the actor wrote, “I hope TikTok can relax now.”

Bush was previously married to her second husband, Grant Hughes, for a little over a year before she filed for divorce in August 2023.

Harris split with her wife, former U.S. Women’s National Team teammate Ali Krieger, just one month after the actor’s divorce. Harris and Krieger share two children together.

Despite the close timelines, Bush insisted that Harris had nothing to do with her short-lived marriage to Hughes.

“In April of 2022 I was close to calling off my wedding. Instead of running away, I doubled down on being a model wife,” Bush wrote in an essay for Glamour magazine in April. In the same essay, she also came out as queer and officially confirmed her relationship with Harris for the first time.