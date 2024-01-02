Sophia Bush Says 2023 'Humbled' And 'Broke' Her

Sophia Bush is reflecting on the impactful past year she has had.
On Tuesday, the actor shared an image of herself on Instagram accompanied by a lengthy caption discussing the ups and downs of her 2023, writing, “What a year.”
“This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive,” Bush said. “No more playing small. No more turning my back on myself. No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?’ This year put me back in my body.”
She went on to say that last year taught her to listen to herself and to “not care about optics and instead invest in honesty,” and how that led her to leave some relationships behind.
“It took me out of relationship with many of you but put me back into relationship with myself,” she said.
In August, People reported that Bush had filed for divorce from Grant Hughes after a little over one year of marriage. She has since been rumored to be dating retired U.S. soccer star Ashlyn Harris, though they have not publicly confirmed their romance.
Toward the end of the Instagram post, Bush also reflected on dealing with an illness.
“This year I slowed down; first because illness forced me to. Second because recovery required more stillness,” she said. “In that way both sickness and healing are a gift. For those gifts I am so grateful.”
Bush is presumably referencing the illness she had while working on a West End production of “2:22 A Ghost Story” in London. Back in July, she revealed in an Instagram post that she left the play after contracting a virus.
“After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage & visiting multiple doctors, specialists, & an all nighter in the ER, I’ve been advised by my medical team in London & America to stop performing in order to get this under control & to do so in the country where I reside under the care of my own doctors,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
She said at the time that she was “crushed” that she had to leave the production, calling her cast mates “incredible.”