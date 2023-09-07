Sophia Bush Rewears Her Dazzling Wedding After-Party Dress To A Beyoncé Concert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sophia Bush recently put her wedding after-party dress to good use.

On Tuesday, the “One Tree Hill” actor posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram that showed her enjoying a night out at a stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour earlier this week.

Bush was pictured wearing the same silver pailette mini dress by Cristina Ottaviano that she wore at the after-party of her 2022 wedding with Grant Hughes. She filed for divorce from Hughes last month, after one year of marriage.

The actor initially rocked the mini dress to keep with the theme of her disco wedding after-party last year. But she perfectly repurposed the ensemble for Beyoncé’s concert after the “Break My Soul” singer asked fans last month to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to her final shows.

“The queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am,’” Bush captioned her Instagram post.

Sophia Bush with then-fiancé Grant Hughes on April 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C. via Associated Press

Bush was among the many celebrities who attended Beyoncé’s star-studded concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on the singer’s Sept. 4 birthday.

Among the prominent guests was music legend Diana Ross, who serenaded Beyoncé with “Happy Birthday” on stage.

