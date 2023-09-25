Sophia Loren Hospitalized With Hip, Femur Fractures After Serious Fall

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sophia Loren was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a fall at her home in Geneva over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Loren slipped in the bathroom, fracturing her femur and hips in several places so severely that she required emergency surgery.

Sources close to the Italian acting legend, who turned 89 earlier this month, told THR they were hopeful about the surgery and said Loren’s recovery will include a “short convalescence and then a long rehabilitation.”

Loren’s agent Andrea Giusti told the PA news agency that the “Two Women” star’s sons, Carlo Ponti and Edoardo Ponti, were with her at the hospital, per Variety.

Sophia Loren is seen at the opening of her restaurant Sophia Loren Restaurant in Milan. The star was hospitalized on Sunday after a serious fall at her home in Geneva. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Loren’s hospitalization was first shared on the Instagram page for her group of restaurants on Sunday. In the post, written in Italian, the staff said: “Fortunately everything went well” with her surgery. “The Lady will be back with us very soon,” the post continued.

Loren had been set to appear at the opening of her restaurant in the Italian town of Bari on Sept. 26, but all of her future public engagements have been canceled, according to THR.

Loren, an emblem of the classic Hollywood era, was last seen in public at an Armani fashion show on Sept. 2 during the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Loren, who’s been in the spotlight for generations, told AARP: The Magazine in 2020 that she felt as energetic as ever.