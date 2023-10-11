Woman Remains Unconscious 10 Months After Husband Hit Her With Car While Their Kids Were Inside

A New York City mother of three remains unconscious 10 months after being attacked by her estranged husband, who ran her over with an SUV while their children were in the back seat.

Stephen Giraldo, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Sophia Giraldo, whom he stabbed in the chest after hitting her with a car on Dec. 27, 2022. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office, right before he accelerated the white Ford Explorer, he told their kids ― ages 11, 9 and 6 ― to “keep your seat belt on.”

Sophia Giraldo was taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries, which included severe neurological damage, broken bones in her legs, and a punctured liver. She has not regained consciousness since the attack. Facebook

He then stayed at the scene while she was taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries, which included severe neurological damage, broken bones in her legs, and a punctured liver, according to the statement.

According to the New York Daily News, prosecutors at Giraldo’s arraignment said that he placed the 911 call after stabbing his wife.

Speaking at his arraignment, prosecutors said he told 911 operators, “I think I killed my wife.”

According to Katz, Sophia has not regained consciousness since the attack.

Authorities initially charged Stephen Giraldo with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the DA. Last month, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

“This is one of the most brutal cases we have prosecuted,” Katz said in the statement. “To tell your children to ‘buckle up,’ purposefully hit their mother, and then climb over your son to continue your attack with a knife is unconscionable.”

According to court records reviewed by HuffPost, Sophia Giraldo filed for divorce last year. The Daily News reported that she and her children had moved into a domestic violence shelter for a period of time in 2019.

She reflected on her experiences and offered advice on “The Unfiltered and Free Podcast,” her self-help podcast that describes itself as promoting a “real and raw conversation about living life after betrayal and abuse.”

“Sophia Giraldo knows first hand what it’s like to experience both the personal growth and hot mess of navigating a life turned down by a toxic relationship,” the description reads.

In her last episode, which aired days before the attack, she described her marriage as “toxic” and said she made a decision to leave the relationship while taking her children into consideration.