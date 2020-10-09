LONDON (Reuters) - Sophie, Britain’s Countess of Wessex the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
The royal, 55, has no symptoms but is following government guidelines, a palace spokesman said.
She has not been in contact with any other member of the wider royal family since, he added.
In March, the queen’s eldest son, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus and spent seven days in self-isolation.
He later said he was lucky to have only suffered “relatively mild symptoms” and was now in good health.
Sophie, a former public relations executive, married Edward in 1999 and they have two children.
Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout and Stephen Addison
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.