Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Being Tested For Coronavirus, Prime Minister In Self-Isolation

The prime minister’s wife had a “low fever” Wednesday after returning from the U.K.
By Zi-Ann Lum HuffPost Canada
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attends a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on November 20, 2019 in Ottawa, Canada.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation as his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is being tested for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement Thursday to say that Grégoire Trudeau had recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, U.K. She began “exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night,” it read.

“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.”

The prime minister is exhibiting no symptoms himself, the statement read. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

