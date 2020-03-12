Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Being Tested For Coronavirus, Prime Minister In Self-Isolation

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation as his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is being tested for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement Thursday to say that Grégoire Trudeau had recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, U.K. She began “exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night,” it read.

“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.”

The prime minister is exhibiting no symptoms himself, the statement read.

This is a developing story. More to come.