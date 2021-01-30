Music producer, singer and songwriter Sophie Xeon – known professionally under the moniker SOPHIE – has died at the age of 34.

On Saturday morning, representatives for the musician confirmed the news of her death, saying she had been involved in a “sudden accident” in Greece.

Her spokesperson told Metro: “It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

Scott Dudelson via Getty Images Sophie performing at Coachella in 2019

Describing her as an “icon of liberation”, they added: “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved.”

Her record label later tweeted: “Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.

“The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Following the news of her death, SOPHIE’s fans and her peers have been paying tribute on social media, remembering her not just as a talented and innovative artist, but a pioneer for queer and transgender representation in the music industry:

Our community has lost an icon, a pioneer and a visionary bright light.



Heartbroken.



SOPHIE you will be missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. I hope we get to meet again one day. Rest in peace sister ✨ pic.twitter.com/ATZONIGgMY — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) January 30, 2021

Sending love to all of Sophie's family, friends and fans at this time. — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) January 30, 2021

Today our community lost a true icon. A role model and a legend, rest in peace, SOPHIE ❤️



Sending love and light to her family and friends through this difficult time. https://t.co/9CKDPy1xOV — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) January 30, 2021

You were one of a kind truly a master of your craft. Your sound will live on forever and continue to inspire us. We will miss you so much Sophie...words can’t describe the pain we feel right now. Our hearts go out to her family and friends 💞 rest in power Sophie. — SOPHIE XEON UPDATES (@XeonUpdates) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

RIP a queer icon and a musical pioneer, SOPHIE you changed people's lives 💔 — GIRLI (@GIRLImusic) January 30, 2021

Very sad to see the news about SOPHIE. She made a big impact on pop and the people who love it https://t.co/GQFpnwifGH — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) January 30, 2021

An exciting, pioneering, deeply influential and important artist and woman.



Thoughts with Sophie’s family, friends and fans the world over x pic.twitter.com/ySdxh66IzL — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) January 30, 2021

I was devastated when I heard of SOPHIE’s death. Her music was the soundtrack to so many important parts of my recent life. She was a visionary and this world is just a bit less spectacular without her creativity in it. Rest in peace, sister. pic.twitter.com/oQqXfsQdqx — shon faye. (@shonfaye) January 30, 2021

She knew something the rest of us didn't; created a musical and queer legacy far greater than her peers. Words can't fully describe the audacity of an artist who intelligently bent the boundaries of pop and electronic music like she did. What a crushing loss. SOPHIE FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/S1Li2auiMu — douglas greenwood (@douglasgrnwd) January 30, 2021

i’m so shocked and sad to hear this — olly alexander ✨ (@alexander_olly) January 30, 2021

This quote from Sophie is heartbreakingly beautiful and bittersweet given the news. "Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive" https://t.co/mKt1ixhxov Huge loss x — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) January 30, 2021

Thank you Sophie. Praying for all the friends I have mourning today and all the many mourning I don’t know. Check in with your support networks. Listen to her music. Dance. Cry. Remember. Xx — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE 🖤 A wonderful friend, teacher and collaborator. She was a pioneer in the world of music and a trailblazer for the trans community. No one sounded like her before. Rest in power xx pic.twitter.com/gCpDFXzYDO — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) January 30, 2021

It feels unreal to say but Sophie was a true mastermind and collaborator who birthed entire genres. Her presence is felt across the most experimental electronic music to the most immediate of pop songs. It may take years, still, to comprehend her contributions fully. Rip — jennui (@jonnoxrevanche) January 30, 2021

Easy to reach for hyperbole when we write obituaries and social media often isn’t appropriate but I honestly think she was responsible for an entire generation of young trans kids picking up the confidence to make electronic music using only their laptops....a wholesome legacy 💖 — jennui (@jonnoxrevanche) January 30, 2021

was lucky enough to share a stage w sophie twice in my lifetime, & even beyond her music, her energy, such a kind person, a joy to watch perform. i always think of her playing at the moma w bubbles floating thru the air anytime i listen to her music lol. i don’t wanna believe it — BIGMUTHA 🤮 (@bbymutha) January 30, 2021

Sophie was so far beyond, interpreting mainstream pop and putting it through a warp and pushing out something weird yet palatable on the other side.... how devastating https://t.co/XGDyjufFBW — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a fucking genius. So much love to the trans and queer community today, there are so few mainstream examples of how beautifully varied lives can be, and her music is jaw-dropping, her aesthetic flawless. A huge loss. Love x https://t.co/sRLttJsiJI — Natasha Hodgson (@NatashaHodgson) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE was known for her musical collaborations with artists including Charli XCX – for whom she produced tracks like No Angel, Girls Night Out and Focus – Madonna, Vince Staples and Kim Petras, as well as working with numerous artists on the PC Music label.

She released her much-awaited debut solo album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides in 2018, for which she received a Grammy nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

The release was preceded by singles It’s Okay To Cry, Ponyboy and Faceshopping, which all received huge acclaim upon their release.

SOPHIE was thought to have been working on a follow-up to Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides prior to her death.

Watch the music video for It’s Okay To Cry below: