“Peaky Blinders’ star Sophie Rundle has revealed she was recently hospitalized after contracting coronavirus.

The actor told her Instagram followers that she has been experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including what she described as a “cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy” and a loss of her sense of taste.

She also said that she had burst a blood vessel in her eye due to repeatedly vomiting while in hospital.

The 32-year-old is best known for her portrayal of Ada Shelby in “Peaky Blinders,” a role she has played since 2013, as well as appearing as Suranne Jones’ love interest in the drama “Gentleman Jack.”

Earlier this year, she also appeared in the five-part BBC drama “The Nest.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Sophie Rundle at the "Peaky Blinders" red carpet premiere last year.

Sophie isn’t the only star to share her unpleasant experiences of COVID-19.

