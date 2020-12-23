“Peaky Blinders’ star Sophie Rundle has revealed she was recently hospitalized after contracting coronavirus.
The actor told her Instagram followers that she has been experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including what she described as a “cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy” and a loss of her sense of taste.
She also said that she had burst a blood vessel in her eye due to repeatedly vomiting while in hospital.
The 32-year-old is best known for her portrayal of Ada Shelby in “Peaky Blinders,” a role she has played since 2013, as well as appearing as Suranne Jones’ love interest in the drama “Gentleman Jack.”
Earlier this year, she also appeared in the five-part BBC drama “The Nest.”
Sophie isn’t the only star to share her unpleasant experiences of COVID-19.
Former model Linda Lusardi said over the summer that she was still feeling the effects of the disease long after testing positive, while actor Hugh Grant shared his own COVID-19 story during an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last month.
