Sophie Turner Defends Alex Morgan’s Tea-Sipping Goal Celebration

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner defended Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping goal celebration, saying she was honored the U.S. women’s national soccer player had thought of her.

“Unfortunately the U.K. women’s football team lost at the World Cup, and of course, I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. women’s football team,” Turner said in a series of videos posted to Instagram Friday. “Alex Morgan, all those haters that are saying that this was disrespectful — I’m honored that you thought of me.”

Alex Morgan got the inspiration for her tea celebration from GOT star Sophie Turner, so @SophieT had some words for her critics 😂 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/xWTKRtAcKD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2019

Morgan has faced criticism for her post-goal celebration at the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal against England on Tuesday. She later said she had been inspired by Turner, who regularly uses the gesture as a social media signoff and used it again in her Friday Instagram videos.

“It wasn’t a hit to England in any way,” Morgan said Friday.