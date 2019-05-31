Sophie Turner And Jessica Chastain Vow Not To Work In States With Abortion Bans

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain are part of a growing list of celebrities who say they will not work in states that have recently enacted strict anti-abortion legislation.

“There’s a letter going around that I signed saying I’m not going to work in any state that denies rights for women, for the LGBTQ community, for anyone,” Chastain told the U.K.’s Sky News in a Wednesday interview. “I’m not going to work in a state that discriminates.”

Turner added that she signed the letter as well, telling Sky News: “I have yet to tell my agents I signed it. They’re going to be like: ‘What? You can’t work in these states?’ Yeah I can’t work in these states.”

The “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” stars signed the letter after it was published in March to combat Georgia’s extreme anti-abortion “heartbeat bill” passed earlier this month. The legislation effectively bans abortion after six weeks, a time at which many women are not yet aware they’re pregnant.

The letter, spearheaded by Alyssa Milano, includes signatures from A-list actors including Laverne Cox, Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union, Ben Stiller and Don Cheadle.

“We want to stay in Georgia,” the letter reads. “We want to continue to support the wonderful people, businesses and communities we have come to love in the Peach State. But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”

Film and TV companies have also hopped on the bandwagon to boycott certain states with extreme anti-abortion legislation. Some of the biggest networks in film and television, including Netflix and Disney, have threatened to stop working in Georgia over the state’s abortion ban.

Georgia is one of many states to recently consider or pass extreme abortion bans. Alabama, Ohio and Missouri have all banned abortion as early as the first trimester.