Sophie Turner Reveals She And Joe Jonas Broke Up Before Getting Married

It seems Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took a little trip to the Heartbreak Hotel before an Elvis impersonator married them in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The “Game of Thrones” star revealed to the U.K.’s The Times in an article published Monday that the couple had a brief split.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” Turner told the paper. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards right before they got married.

She implied that the breakup had to do with her mental health — a topic the 23-year-old actress has been more candid about since the HBO series that made her a star began to wind down. Turner explained that when she and Jonas first met she was at a low point in her life.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell,” the actress recalled. “He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Bitch this for real happened Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas just got married after the #BBMAs in Vegas and I am FREAKING LIVING FOR IT pic.twitter.com/b9fTOS7PPY — Alana | watch fleabag (@MHummels1) May 2, 2019

Turner has credited her husband in the past with helping her cope with depression.

“I’m with someone that makes me realize I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose,” she told “Dr. Phil” host Phil McGraw in April. “And when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more.”

While speaking to the Times, the “Dark Phoenix” star also credited her “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark, for giving her the strength to cope with her issues.

“It sounds stupid, but I don’t think I would have been able to get through the hardships — I mean, boo hoo — but the hardships, mental health-wise, in my life without playing Sansa and without having that constant inspiration,” she told the outlet. “If she can do it, then I can definitely do it.”