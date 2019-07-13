Sophie Turner Ends The Bottle Cap Challenge In The Most Savage Way

Sophie Turner is so over the bottle cap challenge.

The “Game of Thrones” star put her own savage spin on the viral game in a funny video she shared as an Instagram story on Friday.

Instead of spin-kicking a loosely fitted top off a bottle of red wine, a la Jason Statham and John Mayer, Turner pretended to pull a martial art move on the booze ― and then just picked it up for a drink.

“Stop this, now!” she then demanded.

Check out the clip, via a fan account, here:

Turner, who played Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, pulled the funny move on an airplane.

She isn’t the only celebrity to complete the challenge in their own way. Check out how Mariah Carey removed a cap here:

And how British action movie star Statham set the benchmark here: