Sophie Turner Chugs Wine On Arena Jumbotron Like A 'Legend'

She ruled the party kingdom for a night.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” seized the spotlight at a New York Rangers hockey game Tuesday when the Madison Square Garden Jumbotron zoomed in on her.

With thousands of fans cheering, the actress drank down a glass of red wine in one hearty gulp. Then she pumped her fist, forever endearing herself to the Rangers faithful, who didn’t have much else to celebrate in the 3-2 defeat to Detroit.

Turner, who attended the game with fiance Joe Jonas, was apparently so proud of her chugging that she posted it to Instagram and drank in praise from other celebrities, People noted.

“Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” Drake wrote in the comments. “Ammmmmazing,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote. Actor Nicholas Hoult called Turner a “true hero.” Even Dr. Pimple Popper chimed in, writing “Oh my god. QWEEEENNNN.” Model Iskra Lawrence added, “OK, you’re a legend.”