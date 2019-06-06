Of Course Slapping Is Involved In This Bonkers Sophie Turner Drinking Game

Well, we suppose this is better than getting the tequila worm (maybe?).

During an appearance on “Conan” Wednesday night, Sophie Turner decided to demonstrate how to play what she described as a “brilliant game” called “Tequila Slaps” that she and her “Dark Phoenix” co-stars liked to play together.

The game, which apparently is an “X-Men thing,” according to Turner, is a drinking game in which someone takes a shot of tequila, but they get slapped in the face by another person before they have a chance to swallow … we think?

Turner proceeded to pour shots for herself and host Conan O’Brien. As O’Brien downed his shot, Turner smacked him clear across the face. The host was well aware Turner would slap him, but seemed pretty dumbfounded after it happened.

Team Coco "That was a fantastic slap!" the host screamed. "Wow!"

But he concluded that the 23-year-old actress “did not screw around.”

Turner agreed that she slapped him “really hard,” but she said she usually slaps even “harder” when playing with her friends.

“I once had a purple hand mark on my face from playing that game,” she said, “and then I came on your show the next day.”