The bill, which GOP governor Kay Ivey signed into law on Wednesday, prohibits the procedure in almost all instances including those involving incest and rape.

Watson wrote on Instagram that the law introduced in Alabama (and a similarly restrictive one in Georgia) “won’t stop women and pregnant people from having abortions, or from making the best decision for their bodies and families, it will just mean they are forced to do so unsafely and with stigma.”

Turner, meanwhile, who plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama that ends this Sunday, shared an old meme of controversial comments that GOP lawmakers have previously made about rape.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Shame on you. OUR BODIES OUR CHOICE.”

Turner’s post had by early Saturday garnered more than 1 million likes.

“You are a force to be reckoned with. Love you,” responded Turner’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” costar Jessica Chastain, who earlier this month called out “Thrones” for the way in which it had used the rape of Stark as a plot device.

The image posted by Turner first circulated online in 2014, according to the fact-checking website Snopes.

It included the suggestion that rape victims should “make the best of a bad situation” which Rick Santorum, the former GOP senator from Pennsylvania and presidential candidate, told then-CNN host Piers Morgan in January 2012.

Check out the clip here:

Snopes specializes in debunking urban legends and fake news stories.

It confirmed “the remarks collected in that graphic were indeed all uttered by the persons to whom they have been attributed.”

It noted, however, that one of the comments dated back to 1990 and some of the lawmakers later explained their statements away as jokes or claimed to have misspoken and apologized.

Alabama’s new abortion law has attracted widespread criticism from other celebrities including singers Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand, models Emily Ratajkowski and Cara Delevingne, comedian Michelle Wolf, tennis legend Martina Navratilova and actors Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Evans, Patton Oswalt and John Cusack.

I’m beyond upset about the passing of new abortion bans in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio. This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 15, 2019