Sophie Turner Seemingly Nods To Taylor Swift In First Post Since Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner seemingly nodded to Taylor Swift in an ultimate girl power moment — or as social media users have guessed, given a brilliant display of passive aggressiveness — amid her divorce drama with Joe Jonas.

On Sunday, the “Game of Thrones” star shared a photo of a friendship bracelet on her wrist with the words “fearless” on it, which happens to be the title of Swift’s second studio album, E! News reports.

The actor’s since-deleted Instagram story marks her first social media post since she and estranged husband Jonas announced their split after four years of marriage in a joint statement last month, sending shock waves across the internet. The pair share two young daughters, Willa and Delphine.

After Turner posted her “fearless” bracelet, many fans speculated that it could be a reference to Swift, 33, who had a short-lived romance with Jonas, 34, in 2008, which is rumored to have inspired multiple songs on her album that was released that same year.

The “X-Men” actor and Grammy-winning singer have been spotted hanging out quite a bit amid Turner’s split from Jonas, including during a star-studded girl’s night out and at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

People reported that an insider revealed that Swift has been allowing Turner, 27, to crash at her New York City home amid her ongoing custody battle with Jonas.

“Taylor has opened her home to Sophie,” the close source told the outlet. “Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend.”

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Turner’s bracelet, with many applauding the mom of two for her bold fashion statement.

Sophie Turner wearing a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet that says “fearless” during this divorce is everything. pic.twitter.com/JHwcmceLvA — Megan Finch (@mnorman014) October 8, 2023

sophie turner posting her fearless friendship bracelet is so passive aggressive i love — prag & syd ⸆⸉ ✧ 1989 TV OCTOBER 27 (@texans4taylor) October 8, 2023

Not Sophie Turner posting a picture of her wearing a Fearless friendship bracelet on her Insta stories 💀💀 I love this for her 👑 #SophieTurner #JoeJonas #TaylorSwift #MrPerfectlyFine pic.twitter.com/GVgzodMBy4 — Anna Kimberley (@EssenceOf_Anna) October 8, 2023

sophie turner is the biggest fearless stan right now https://t.co/ej3BuxdfJM — alexander (@grandesrockwell) October 8, 2023

sophie turner posting herself with a FEARLESS bracelet oh she knows she’s funny — zoe ! (@holygroundly) October 8, 2023

Turner and Jonas addressed their split on Sept. 6 in a joint statement on Instagram.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair wrote. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Just weeks later, the “Do Revenge” actor sued Jonas for the return of their daughters to England, according to legal documents obtained by Page Six.

The docs alleged that he wrongfully retained their daughters in New York City since Sept. 20.

Late last month, People reported that the former couple came to an agreement to keep their daughters in New York while they flesh out the details of their split.