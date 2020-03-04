Dragons and White Walkers are one thing, but real-life trolls are the worst.

In a new interview with Elle for its April cover, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner opened up about her new show “Survive,” why she actually hated husband Joe Jonas as a kid, and her true feelings about the ending of the hit HBO series.

Her thoughts? Well ...

I started watching when the last season started, and I was planning to watch the rest. But then I fell behind. And then I started reading all these comments online ...

Suffice to say, Turner didn’t finish the show.

Online comments were certainly a bigger threat to Westeros than winter coming in Season 8. And small production gaffes, such as a rogue coffee cup in the background of one of the episodes, made them grow even worse. It all seemed to come to a head in a silly — or, as Turner would say, “disrespectful” — petition to redo the final season.

During a panel at fan convention Con of Thrones in 2019, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister on the show, even talked about how the online criticism had made it into the cast’s chat group.

“We have this WhatsApp group, the actors, and I saw some people getting a little upset because some of the stuff is vicious,” he said about online comments, “and if you make the mistake of start reading all that shit ...”

Though she hasn’t finished it, Turner put the final season in perspective, telling Elle, “I feel like you are never going to have everybody be satisfied with the ending. Especially a show that’s been going on for almost 10 years at that point. People have so many ideas of how they want it to end. You can’t make every fan happy.”

Now that she’s done with the show, Turner said, she’s starting to realize what a “revelation” it was for TV.

“When it’s happening, you don’t realize you’re among greatness: The people I was around. The atmosphere. The way they worked. I was spoiled by that show completely. And I’ll never have anything like it again,” she said.

Long live the Queen in the North!

Read the full interview here.