Sophie Turner Reveals Cunning Way She Tried To Trick Matthew Perry Into A Date

I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry outside smoking a cigarette. And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. It was already lit, so that was just embarrassing. But yeah, he was there and I thought he might see this tweet and I don’t know, reach out to me and ask me on a date or something. But he didn’t.