Sophie Turner Reveals Cunning Way She Tried To Trick Matthew Perry Into A Date

Sansa Stark wanted to get together with Chandler Bing?
Could this be any more of a crossover?
Way back before Sophie Turner, 23, married Joe Jonas, the “Game of Thrones” star claimed she once tried to trick “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, 49, into asking her out on a date.
Turner revealed all while explaining this January 2016 post as part of Twitter’s #BehindTheTweets series:
She said:
I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry outside smoking a cigarette. And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. It was already lit, so that was just embarrassing. But yeah, he was there and I thought he might see this tweet and I don’t know, reach out to me and ask me on a date or something. But he didn’t.
Now, it’s not clear how tongue-in-cheek Turner was being with her explainer.
But she met Jonas soon after her unsuccessful attempt to woo Perry. They announced their engagement in October 2017 and tied the knot in May after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Check out the clip here: