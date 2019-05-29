Sophie Turner Explains Why Her 'Watch Has Ended' With Sansa Stark

WARNING: “Game of Thrones” spoilers below:

Sophie Turner is officially done with playing Sansa Stark.

The “Game of Thrones” star said revisiting the role in any future television or movie spin-off would “just be more trauma.”

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa,” the British actor said in an interview with Sky News this week.

“I’m ready, ish, to say goodbye to her,” she added. “I think my watch has ended. It’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far.”

Turner said she’d “finished in a very happy place” with the character, who was crowned the ruler of the north in the last ever episode of HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

That is not to say another actor could eventually play the role, however.

Author George R. R. Martin, whose Song of Ice and Fire book series provided the basis for “Thrones,” revealed earlier this month that three “successor shows” were “moving forward nicely” in development.

