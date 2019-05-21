Sophie Turner's Old 'Game Of Thrones' Tattoo Was Actually A Major Spoiler

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

It appears Sophie Turner actually revealed how “Game of Thrones” would conclude last year ― and she hid what would happen in plain sight.

Tattoo artist Lauren Winzer in June 2018 shared an image of a direwolf, representing House Stark, that she’d inked onto the arm of the British actress who plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

Beneath was captioned, “The pack survives.”