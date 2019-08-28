Sophie Turner Seemingly Shouts 'WTF, I'm A Wife!" At Hailee Steinfeld

There are some moments that need little context to still be considered fantastic — and this interaction between Sophie Turner and Hailee Steinfeld is one of them.

On Monday night, the pair ran into each other at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Someone took a video of the “Game of Thrones” actor and the singer chatting and holding hands — and caught Turner excitedly saying to Steinfeld, “I know, what the fuck? I’m a wife!”

"I KNOW WHAT THE FUCK I'M A WIFE" WE STAN SOPHIE TURNER. pic.twitter.com/EMWD8Epvce — fabi. (@JoeTakesMyHeart) August 27, 2019

The exchange is pretty cute, considering Steinfeld is at least part of the reason Turner is a wife.

During an interview on Nova 96.9’s Smallzy’s Surgery show in January 2018, Steinfeld revealed that she helped make magic happen for Turner and singer Joe Jonas in 2016.

“I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, ‘So tell me about Joe,’ and I was like ‘Go for it!’” said Steinfeld, who is a good friend of Turner’s and had previously collaborated with Jonas (Steinfeld and Jonas’ band DNCE worked together on her song “Rock Bottom”).

Turner and Jonas were engaged by October 2017 and married at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019.

The pair had a more formal wedding a month later at a French chateau among friends and family.