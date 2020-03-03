Sophie Turner loves her husband Joe Jonas now, but there was a time when she absolutely despised the Jonas Brothers.

The “Game of Thrones” actor opened up about why she and her friends used to hate the music group for Elle magazine’s April cover story. Apparently, it all came down to warring boy bands.

“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans,” a laughing Turner told the magazine.

“There was this band in the U.K. called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans,” the actor explained. “Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

Turner harbored those hard feelings up until the first time she and Joe Jonas met, when she said she expected the musician to bring security with him and “be such a dick.”

Luckily, he just brought a friend and the group partied hard.

ARTHUR ELGORT

“I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked,” she said. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk ― it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

The two were first linked together publicly in 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017. They tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel in May 2019, which you might’ve seen, as their friend Diplo live-streamed and “ruined” the private ceremony. Turner and Jonas had a second, more intimate wedding later that summer in France.

The actor said that so far she loves the security of married life and feels “really lucky” to be with her husband.

“With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” Turner said. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

Turner and Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together, though the couple hasn’t officially commented. JustJared was the first with the news, which was later noted by Us Weekly and E! News.

Head to Elle to read the rest of Turner’s interview.