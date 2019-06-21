Sophie Turner Shows Off Secret Hidden Talent On James Corden’s London Bus Tour

James Corden’s celebrity bus tour of London was a real ride.

The host of “The Late Late Show” gave the stars of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” a guided tour around the English capital as part of his weeklong return to his home country.

Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters and James McAvoy were all treated to some (fake) facts, ice cream and beer.

They also played games of “Never Have I Ever” and “Hidden Talents,” in which “Game of Thrones” actor Turner revealed she’s actually very, very flexible.

Check out the full clip here: