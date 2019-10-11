Sophie Turner Mocks Joe Jonas’ ‘Best Day Ever’ Boast Like The Stark Queen She Is

Joe Jonas may have some making up to do with wife Sophie Turner following a funny Instagram exchange between the celebrity couple that left their fans in stitches.

“Best. Day. Ever.,” the singer-songwriter on Thursday described an image of himself with brothers Kevin and Nick, at the Coors factory in Golden, Colorado, where they were helping to brew a limited edition Jonas Brothers beer.

“Game of Thrones” star Turner responded with this hilarious comment:

Maybe Jonas should have chosen the day he asked Turner to become his wife to name as the “Best. Day. Ever.”

Their first wedding inside a Las Vegas chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards may also have been a better option.

Or, their second ceremony with family and friends in France in June?

Fans cheered Turner’s tongue-in-cheek clap-back, with many calling it “cute.”

It follows her blistering attack on social media influencers who push sketchy weight-loss products online.

“Hey, you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” the British actor said in a fake American accent in a parody clip that went viral earlier this week.

“Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea,” she explained. “And basically it makes you shit your brains out and is totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don’t really give a fuck because I’m getting paid money for it.”

And that’s the tea! 🍵 👀 #SophieTurner shades influencer culture in this hilarious satire, and we love her for it! 👏🏼 #influencerlife



(🎥: @SophieT ) pic.twitter.com/fpPH571iro — Entertainment City (@EntCity) October 8, 2019