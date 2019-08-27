Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Really REALLY Wanted That VMAs Kiss To Happen

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Feel. Your. Pain.
On Monday night, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed their sultry hit “Señorita” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards,, and teased the audience multiple times by almost kissing.
At the end of the steamy duet, it seemed like the two were finally going to get their smooch on. Instead, they sweetly rubbed noses — leaving many viewers feeling like they needed a cold shower.
Newlyweds Turner and Jonas, along with brother Nick Jonas, who were all in the audience, reacted to that final moment pretty gloriously.
And on Tuesday, Joe Jonas tweeted a clip of their collective response with a simple plea to Cabello and Mendes: “#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho,” he wrote alongside the eyes emoji.
People on Twitter admitted feeling the same exact way.
Fans also cheered the response of Turner and the Jonas brothers to the near-miss kiss.
Cabello and Mendes have maintained that they’re just friends. But their smoldering duet has reignited speculation about whether they’re working on a real-life hit called “Novia.”