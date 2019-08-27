Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Really REALLY Wanted That VMAs Kiss To Happen

At the end of the steamy duet, it seemed like the two were finally going to get their smooch on. Instead, they sweetly rubbed noses — leaving many viewers feeling like they needed a cold shower.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sign off from their "Señorita" #VMAs performance pic.twitter.com/Ist9e8ElPx — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 27, 2019

Newlyweds Turner and Jonas, along with brother Nick Jonas, who were all in the audience, reacted to that final moment pretty gloriously.

And on Tuesday, Joe Jonas tweeted a clip of their collective response with a simple plea to Cabello and Mendes: “#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho,” he wrote alongside the eyes emoji.

#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho 👀 @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/0dBpbiBFa5 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

People on Twitter admitted feeling the same exact way.

Sophie Turner is me... I am Sophie Turner. 😭😂👀🥵 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/itIdygUjaJ — Chelsea Briggs (@Chelsea_Briggs) August 27, 2019

Fans also cheered the response of Turner and the Jonas brothers to the near-miss kiss.

sophie turner to joe jonas when shawn and camila didn’t kiss on stage pic.twitter.com/Iar9huzkXP — ً (@sapphiremarvel) August 27, 2019

Honestly a mistake that we have not had a Sophie Turner cam this entire time #VMAs — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) August 27, 2019

Cabello and Mendes have maintained that they’re just friends. But their smoldering duet has reignited speculation about whether they’re working on a real-life hit called “Novia.”