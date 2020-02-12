ENTERTAINMENT

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Having A Baby: Reports

The "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot in 2019 with two weddings.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly having a baby.

On Wednesday, JustJared broke the news that the two are expecting their first child, which Us Weekly and E! News confirmed.

The “Game of Thrones” actor and DNCE singer have been an item since 2016, and announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017. They got married in a small Las Vegas ceremony last year, followed by a more lavish wedding at a French chateau among friends and family.

Rumors that the pair were expecting have been swirling since December, but they’ve only confirmed the news this week. HuffPost has reached out to the couple for more information.

Fans were in a tizzy on Twitter about the news:

 
