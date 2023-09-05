Sophie Turner Once Said She Wanted To Move Back To The U.K. For Her Mental Health

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sophie Turner’s comments about moving back to her home country are recirculating amid reports that the “Game of Thrones” actor and her husband, Joe Jonas, are preparing for divorce.

“I miss England so much,” Turner said in an interview with Elle UK published in May. “The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

“And also for my daughter ― I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have,” added the actor, who at the time was pregnant with her second daughter. “England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”

TMZ reported on Sunday that the singer and Turner were preparing to split after four years of marriage. Jonas and Turner have not confirmed the report.

Sources told TMZ that the couple had been experiencing “serious problems” for the last six months, and that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer. TMZ also noted that the two recently sold their house in Miami.

In what was seemingly an effort to quell the divorce rumors, Jonas wore his wedding ring onstage and in recent Instagram posts.

Turner and Jonas got engaged in 2017, when she was 21 and he was 28. They later tied the knot in 2019 in two separate ceremonies.