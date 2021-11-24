Sophie Turner Throws Absolutely Filthy Shade At Husband Joe Jonas Over His Purity Ring

Sophie Turner went there during a comedy roast of her husband, Joe Jonas, and his brothers Kevin and Nick for a new Netflix show.

The British “Game of Thrones” actor used an absolutely filthy line to shred the pop star siblings for wearing “purity rings” at the height of their musical fame in the late 2000s in a teaser clip for the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” released Tuesday.

“For those of you who don’t know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you’re abstaining from sex before marriage,” Turner explained. “And the Jonas Brothers, they all had them.”

The Jonas Brothers wore so-called purity rings during the late 2000s. via Associated Press

Turner, who played Sansa Stark on “Thrones,” then sought to “set the record straight.”

“No, the rings weren’t a good idea,” she said. “Yes, as a gesture they are laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example.”

Then came the NSFW zinger.

“Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two,” she cracked.

Jonas dated pop stars Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato and model Gigi Hadid before hooking up with Turner in 2016. The couple married in Las Vegas in 2019 and had daughter Willa in July 2020.

