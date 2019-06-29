Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Say 'I Do' Again At 2nd Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly tied the knot a second time.
After getting married last month in a small Las Vegas ceremony, the pair threw a more formal wedding on Saturday at a gorgeous French chateau among friends and family, People magazine reports.
While few photos were immediately available, Us Weekly reported that Turner’s bridal outfit was a “stunning Louis Vuitton ensemble.”
The “Game of Thrones” star announced her engagement to the singer-songwriter in October with an Instagram post simply captioned, “I said yes.”
They then tied the knot at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated, naturally.
Though the pair was fairly quiet about when their second, larger ceremony would occur, the date was seemingly revealed when Dr. Phil commented on one of Turner’s Instagram photos, “1 week to go! See you at the wedding!”