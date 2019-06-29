Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Say 'I Do' Again At 2nd Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly tied the knot a second time.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Married (Again)! Couple Weds in Romantic French Ceremony https://t.co/eH50DvmALv — People (@people) June 29, 2019

While few photos were immediately available, Us Weekly reported that Turner’s bridal outfit was a “stunning Louis Vuitton ensemble.”

The “Game of Thrones” star announced her engagement to the singer-songwriter in October with an Instagram post simply captioned, “I said yes.”

They then tied the knot at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated, naturally.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Though the pair was fairly quiet about when their second, larger ceremony would occur, the date was seemingly revealed when Dr. Phil commented on one of Turner’s Instagram photos, “1 week to go! See you at the wedding!”