Sophie Turner, Jonathan Van Ness Meeting For The First Time Is Emotional AF

You haven’t seen true excitement until you’ve witnessed this meeting between Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness.
On Monday night, the actress and reality TV star ran into one another backstage at the 2019 MTV VMAs. The result of their run-in was screaming, gushing, and ALL the hugging.
“I love you so much oh my god,” shouted a near-tears Van Ness at Turner before remarking that he was “so happy for your ending” in reference to how Turner’s “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark, closed out the series.
Turner, in return, told the “Queer Eye” hairstylist that she loves the show and that she thinks he’s “incredible.”
The exchange is a pure delight and even includes a brief appearance from Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas, who also warmly embraces Van Ness.
Much like us, many on social media found joy with the moment and had lots to say about it: