Sophie Turner, Jonathan Van Ness Meeting For The First Time Is Emotional AF

You haven’t seen true excitement until you’ve witnessed this meeting between Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness.

On Monday night, the actress and reality TV star ran into one another backstage at the 2019 MTV VMAs. The result of their run-in was screaming, gushing, and ALL the hugging.

“I love you so much oh my god,” shouted a near-tears Van Ness at Turner before remarking that he was “so happy for your ending” in reference to how Turner’s “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark, closed out the series.

Turner, in return, told the “Queer Eye” hairstylist that she loves the show and that she thinks he’s “incredible.”

.@SophieT meeting @jvn for the first time is the most iconic thing to exist on the internet rn 💕 pic.twitter.com/5sTwgWyLuw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 27, 2019

The exchange is a pure delight and even includes a brief appearance from Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas, who also warmly embraces Van Ness.

Much like us, many on social media found joy with the moment and had lots to say about it:

esse vídeo me CUROU https://t.co/eLnHHr7oiv — rebeca (@becasatiro) August 27, 2019

It's incredible how much joy @jvn brings to life. Love this. https://t.co/nBUWmiiB0H — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) August 27, 2019

This is the BEST!!!! JVN finally met Sansa Fierce, Queen in the North! https://t.co/YRsffCM1BU — M (@mandersonmsp84) August 27, 2019

The grin on my face and the tears in my eyes https://t.co/DZArj69DqO — rob thomas is a punk a$$ b*tch (@rhysfaeryes) August 27, 2019