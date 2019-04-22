Sophie Turner's Wine-Fueled Instagram Story About Arya's Sex Scene Is A Mood

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for a "Game of Thrones" Season 8 screening.

We need to talk about Sophie Turner talking about “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams’ sex scene on Instagram on Sunday night.

“In honor of Easter, I guess ’Game of Thrones’ wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop hop hoppin’ into that pussy. And that’s the tea,” said Turner while wearing a robe and swigging wine in an Instagram story.

In case you forgot, in the second episode of the dragon-filled final season of “GoT,” Williams’ Arya Stark got down and dirty with Joe Dempsie’s Gendry Baratheon ― the late King Robert Baratheon’s only living bastard ― after literal YEARS of tension.

The duo got it on after Gendry delivered a custom-made weapon Arya demanded he make for her. Arya grilled him about his experience with other women and promptly told him to take his pants off. ’Twas female empowerment personified.

In response to this, Turner, who plays sister Sansa to Arya, went on Instagram to call out her friend getting freaky.

LMFAOOO someone needs to take Sophie Turner’s phone away from her. @SophieT what is this 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Bdh1DnMAtr — yäs (@___daenerys__) April 22, 2019