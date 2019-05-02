Sophie Turner Marries Joe Jonas In Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Sophie Turner reportedly tied the knot with Joe Jonas inside a Las Vegas chapel after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday.

DJ Diplo livestreamed the “Game of Thrones” star’s nuptials with the singer-songwriter on Instagram. The footage was later widely circulated on Twitter:

Bitch this for real happened Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas just got married after the #BBMAs in Vegas and I am FREAKING LIVING FOR IT pic.twitter.com/b9fTOS7PPY — darling v (@MHummels1) May 2, 2019

Diplo also shared multiple clips from the wedding as Instagram stories, the screenshots of which are below:

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony at the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, People magazine reported.

Jonas’ brothers, Nick and Kevin, were groomsmen.

Earlier in the evening, the Jonas Brothers performed a medley of songs, and debuted the new single “Sucker,” on stage at the awards show.

Check out the clip here:

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, was pictured on the red carpet prior to the Billboard event:

