Sophie Turner Marries Joe Jonas In Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

The "Game of Thrones" actress tied the knot with the singer-songwriter after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Sophie Turner reportedly tied the knot with Joe Jonas inside a Las Vegas chapel after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday.

DJ Diplo livestreamed the “Game of Thrones” star’s nuptials with the singer-songwriter on Instagram. The footage was later widely circulated on Twitter:

Diplo also shared multiple clips from the wedding as Instagram stories, the screenshots of which are below:

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony at the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, People magazine reported.

Jonas’ brothers, Nick and Kevin, were groomsmen.

Earlier in the evening, the Jonas Brothers performed a medley of songs, and debuted the new single “Sucker,” on stage at the awards show.

Check out the clip here:

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, was pictured on the red carpet prior to the Billboard event:

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, announced their engagement with this post on Instagram in October 2017:

